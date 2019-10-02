Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) EPS Estimated At $0.33; United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 44.65% above currents $115.45 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $176 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, September 20. See United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter's $0.36 EPS. SUNS's profit would be $5.29 million giving it 13.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.'s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

The stock decreased 3.45% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.45. About 1.05 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $277.57 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.