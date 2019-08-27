Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.72 N/A 0.98 17.15 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.50 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 16.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.