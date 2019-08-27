Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.72
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.50
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 16.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.