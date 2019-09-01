Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.58
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.35
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 11.81%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
