Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.58 N/A 0.98 17.15 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 11.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.