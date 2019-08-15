Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.75 N/A 0.98 17.15 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.80 N/A 0.36 23.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.54% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.