Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparing side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.82 N/A 0.98 17.15 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, with potential upside of 5.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. About 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.