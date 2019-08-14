Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Comparing side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.70 N/A 0.98 17.15 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.46 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s average price target is $18.25, while its potential upside is 7.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.