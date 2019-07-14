Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 22.35% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. N/A 17 19.66 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

With average target price of $18.25, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a potential upside of 11.35%. The rivals have a potential upside of 129.95%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.