Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|N/A
|17
|17.15
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s peers.
Dividends
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
