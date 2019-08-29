Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. N/A 17 17.15 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.