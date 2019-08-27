Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.72 N/A 0.98 17.15 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.00 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 14.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 11.81%. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.