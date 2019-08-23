Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparing side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.73 N/A 0.98 17.15 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.10 N/A 2.04 2.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s potential upside is 13.84% and its average price target is $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 29.87% respectively. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.