Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.37 N/A 0.86 19.66 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 12.38% upside potential and an average price target of $18.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.