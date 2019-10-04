Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Contrasting side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.50 N/A 0.98 17.15 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 42.65% respectively. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.