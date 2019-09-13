Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Comparison side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.74 N/A 0.98 17.15 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.23 N/A 0.63 23.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 8.92%. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.