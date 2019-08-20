Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.88 N/A 0.98 17.15 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.93 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The average price target of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, with potential upside of 4.58%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 average price target and a 48.67% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Solar Senior Capital Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.