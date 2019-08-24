Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparing side by side

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.73 N/A 0.98 17.15 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.