Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Synaptics (SYNA) Sentiment Is 1.1

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 85 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 77 sold and trimmed holdings in Synaptics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 32.70 million shares, down from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synaptics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SUNS’s profit would be $5.29M giving it 12.70 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 10,919 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for April 2018; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – APPROVED COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AMONG CO, SUN PHARMA (NETHERLANDS) B.V., SUN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS USA; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver; 21/03/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 18/04/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS SAYS POST SHARE PURCHASE,CO’S TOTAL HOLDING IN RANBAXY MALAYSIA WIL INCREASE FROM 90.74 PCT TO 95.67 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces USFDA Approval of YONSA® (abiraterone acetate) To Treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer In Combination With Methylprednisolone

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Maxim Group. Oppenheimer maintained Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $268.89 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.83% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 798,823 shares. 50,864 were accumulated by Blair William Communication Il. Comml Bank Of America De reported 3,026 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,400 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,148 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 60,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menlo Advsr Lc reported 15,925 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 1,600 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 11,665 shares. 2,646 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It has a 52.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated for 339,374 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 92,150 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 1.24% invested in the company for 283,415 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.81% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,722 shares.