Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) to pay $0.41 on Oct 2, 2019; Genprex (GNPX) Shorts Increased By 13.33%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) had an increase of 13.33% in short interest. GNPX’s SI was 11,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.33% from 10,500 shares previously. With 25,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s short sellers to cover GNPX’s short positions. The SI to Genprex Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.0415 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 21,257 shares traded. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has declined 67.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNPX News: 16/04/2018 – Genprex Provides Clinical and Corporate Update; 23/05/2018 – Genprex Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 31/05/2018 – GENPREX INC – ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP, INC; 31/05/2018 – Genprex Engages WIRB-Copernicus Group, Inc. To Provide Clinical Trial Services To Support Oncoprex Clinical Trial Program; 04/04/2018 – GENPREX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Genprex (GNPX): Another Introgen Bomb?; 03/04/2018 GENPREX INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 03/05/2018 – Catch our alert on Genprex $GNPX! “Genprex (GNPX): Another Introgen Bomb?” at; 11/04/2018 – GENPREX APPOINTS JULIEN PHAM, MD, MPH AS PRESIDENT TO LEAD COMMERCIALIZATION OF ONCOPREX IMMUNOGENE THERAPY

Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Solar Capital Ltd’s current price of $20.45 translates into 2.00% yield. Solar Capital Ltd’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 52,740 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share

More notable recent Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Genprex (GNPX) Featured in Broadcast Discussing Strength, Potential of Biotech Sector – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Discussing Company’s Milestone Achievements – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genprex Provides Forward Looking Guidance and Updates on Corporate Activities, Publishes New Corporate Deck – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genprex Demonstrates Growth and Expansion Through Recent Achievements – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.26 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer . It currently has negative earnings. It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $864.23 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 195,341 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 498,278 shares in its portfolio. Signia Ltd Liability Com holds 3.99% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 157,893 shares. Cetera Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Coe Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,299 shares. Sei Com holds 270,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 326,001 shares. Muzinich Inc holds 535,866 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 147,884 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 211,815 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Advisory Incorporated invested 0.06% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Solar Capital (SLRC) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solar Capital (SLRC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.