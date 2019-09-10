Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) to pay $0.41 on Oct 2, 2019; Cleararc Capital Increased By $407,037 Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 14.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 3,667 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 29,213 shares with $3.24M value, up from 25,546 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $245.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance

Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Solar Capital Ltd’s current price of $20.64 translates into 1.99% yield. Solar Capital Ltd’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 35,411 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 11.41% above currents $138.83 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advisors holds 93,633 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc invested in 988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lathrop Inv Corporation holds 117,113 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.20M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.06M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stifel Fin stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 1,254 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 9,601 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M Holdings holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,244 shares. Willow Creek Wealth reported 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 4,829 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $870.14 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) reported 644 shares. First Mercantile invested in 5,309 shares. Blackrock accumulated 199,130 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited reported 145,285 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has 314,628 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.03% or 950,731 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 700 shares. Utd Capital Advisers has 0.01% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 21,310 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 326,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 9,900 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Limited reported 209,566 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 195,341 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

