Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) to pay $0.41 on Oct 2, 2019; ATLANTIA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ATASF) SI Decreased By 10.81%

ATLANTIA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ATASF) had a decrease of 10.81% in short interest. ATASF’s SI was 2.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.81% from 2.94 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 26247 days are for ATLANTIA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ATASF)’s short sellers to cover ATASF’s short positions. It closed at $25.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shareholders before Sep 18, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Solar Capital Ltd’s current price of $20.62 translates into 1.99% yield. Solar Capital Ltd’s dividend has Sep 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 52,182 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c

More notable recent Atlantia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATASF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norsk Hydro: Digesting A Weak First Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Burberry A Buy Or An Avoid? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2018. More interesting news about Atlantia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATASF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atlantia SPA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autostrada Torino-Milano SPA: Fourth-Largest Toll Road Operator Trading At A 30% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2016.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. The company has market cap of $20.83 billion. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates as a concessionaire for toll motorway construction and management, and for related transport services; and operates and develops RomeÂ’s Fiumicino and Ciampino airports and carries out activities linked to airport management.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $871.42 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,046 activity. $167,523 worth of stock was bought by GROSS MICHAEL S on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 7,777 shares valued at $167,523 was bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 432,721 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Muzinich & Communication invested in 0.91% or 535,866 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Ares Management Limited Com reported 238,928 shares. 147,884 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Bluecrest Capital Limited has 20,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna International Llp has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). 5.06M are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.05% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Citigroup owns 760 shares. West Family Invests, Illinois-based fund reported 479,013 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 229,126 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 13,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings.