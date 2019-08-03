Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $848,680; As Oneok (OKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Sasco Capital Has Cut Position by $30.23 Million

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 438,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 816,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 42,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 86,097 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 128,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 64,946 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 57,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs owns 380 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 522,776 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 6,400 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 8,715 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 201,975 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 949,380 shares. Tennessee-based Laffer Invests has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Putnam Fl Inv owns 52,763 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company owns 7,273 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 174,588 were accumulated by Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd. 274,131 are held by Churchill. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Opus Invest has invested 0.69% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 23,176 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $335,046 activity. GROSS MICHAEL S also bought $167,523 worth of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) on Friday, March 1.