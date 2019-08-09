Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Market Value Declined While Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Evercore Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 5,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 219,393 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, down from 225,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 90,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 627,564 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 718,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 92,029 shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,179 shares to 19,329 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $335,046 activity. Shares for $167,523 were bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J on Friday, March 1.

