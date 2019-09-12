Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Stock Declined While Signia Capital Management Has Raised by $367,300 Its Holding; Dennys (DENN) Holder Avenir Trimmed Stake by $2.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 176,258 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 157,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 55,543 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 118,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.28 million, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 28,737 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Co stated it has 350,940 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Limited has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 12,162 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP accumulated 199,104 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,074 shares. Alberta Inv stated it has 18,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 78,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 56,100 shares. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 303,924 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 90,501 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 384,834 shares. Menta Cap Lc accumulated 31,579 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eam Ltd Liability accumulated 53,090 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Denny’s Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DENN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Denny’s (DENN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Denny’s Grand-Slams Its Way Out of 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Waffle Day 2018: Where Are the Deals? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.92M for 38.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SLRC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 4.73% more from 22.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.42M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 1.01M shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 25 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 19,243 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 323,638 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 414,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 300 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.06% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 0.11% or 48,500 shares. Ajo Lp reported 153,683 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 23,207 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 0.66% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Signia Management reported 4.51% stake.