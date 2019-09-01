Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Shareholder Ares Management Has Lowered Stake; Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Its Kt Corp. (KT) Position by $318,000 as Stock Price Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (KT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 113,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 140,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 561,665 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 200,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 238,928 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 439,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 45,129 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Capital (SLRC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Solar Capital Ltd. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announce Bruce Spohler Named Co-CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Solar Capital (SLRC) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KT Expands VR Business Abroad with Malaysia Theme Park – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.