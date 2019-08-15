Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Share Price Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Upped Stake; American Financial Group Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) Cut by $3.80 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 197.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 33,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 49,993 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 16,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 41,495 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 2.09M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Correction : Statement re Inside Information; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 25 shares. Partners Gru Ag stated it has 627,564 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. 950,731 are owned by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 189,742 shares. Muzinich invested in 535,866 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 106,017 shares. Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.06% or 159,483 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Global Endowment Management LP has 0.1% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Trexquant Lp stated it has 0.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 734,117 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 479,013 were reported by West Family Invests. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Us Bank & Trust De reported 1,000 shares. Confluence Management Lc reported 491,489 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Call) by 211,500 shares to 181,500 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $335,046 activity. 7,777 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares with value of $167,523 were bought by GROSS MICHAEL S.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.32 million activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. 5,270 shares were bought by Beshar Sarah, worth $99,972 on Friday, February 22.

