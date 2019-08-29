Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Since Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 538.76 N/A -1.79 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 11.98 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 45.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.