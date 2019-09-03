Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 536.83 N/A -1.79 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.