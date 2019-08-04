Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.