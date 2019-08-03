Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 393.85 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 27.9 and 27.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 92.7% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.