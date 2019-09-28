Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,483,412.32% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,188,853,114.24% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.