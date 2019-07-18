Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 29.44 N/A -1.80 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Immunic Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.