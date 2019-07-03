Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 25.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.31 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 13.5 while its Current Ratio is 13.5. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 618.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.