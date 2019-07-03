Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 52.9%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, 0.3% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.