Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Since Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 28.44 N/A -1.80 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.84 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 5.65% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 0%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.