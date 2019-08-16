Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 511.34 N/A -1.79 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.