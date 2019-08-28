Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 551.47 N/A -1.79 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.46 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 419.37% and its consensus price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 92.4% respectively. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.