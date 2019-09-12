Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Forms $8.34 Double Top; Koppers Holdings (KOP)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 63 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 55 reduced and sold their positions in Koppers Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 18.81 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Koppers Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 36 New Position: 27.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) formed double top with $8.67 target or 4.00% above today’s $8.34 share price. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) has $174.61 million valuation. It closed at $8.34 lastly. It is up 48.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGL News: 15/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies 1Q EPS 39c; 26/03/2018 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 29/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.92 million for 7.60 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $635.76 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 19.73 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 7.93% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. for 575,000 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 487,551 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 2.85% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.82% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,011 shares.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 88,571 shares traded or 3.79% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.