Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,160,377.36% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 97,990,628.94% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 65.57% respectively. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.