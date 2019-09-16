Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 574.86 N/A -1.79 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average price target of $4.33, with potential upside of 320.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 36.1%. Insiders held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.