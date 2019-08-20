Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 516.06 N/A -1.79 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 21.64 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $203.56, while its potential upside is 102.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 95.9%. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.