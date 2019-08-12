Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 23.85 N/A -1.79 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 138.23 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 225.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.