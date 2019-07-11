Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.32 N/A -1.80 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.61 N/A -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.