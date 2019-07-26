Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.67 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.