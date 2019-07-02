Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparing side by side

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 579.48 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

13.5 and 13.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.