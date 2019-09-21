Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 72.2% respectively. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.