Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 525.01 N/A -1.79 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.31 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 239.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 83.4% respectively. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.