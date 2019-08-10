Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

With average price target of $21, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a potential upside of 148.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 137.53%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s competitors.

Dividends

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s competitors on 3 of the 4 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.