Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.29 N/A -1.80 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.38 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.