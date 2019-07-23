Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparing side by side

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 28.09 N/A -1.80 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 84.8% respectively. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.