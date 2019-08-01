Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.97 N/A -1.80 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.