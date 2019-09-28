Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,727,705.11% 0% 0% DBV Technologies S.A. 397,228,144.99% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of DBV Technologies S.A. is $14, which is potential 63.36% upside.

Roughly 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.